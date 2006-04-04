WGAw, SAG Host Wexler Doc Debut

The guilds say they had no part in funding it, but Tuesday night the Writers Guild of America, west (WGAw) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) will co-host the West Coast premiere of Oscar-winning cinematographer Haskell Wexler’s new documentary, Who Needs Sleep?

The documentary exposes “inhumane and exploitive working hours imposed on entertainment professionals by the industry,” said a statement from the guilds, which also planned to have a panel addressing the issue.

Panelists will include key members of both guilds, as well as the Directors Guild, Cinematographers Guild and the WGAw’s reality organizing committee, which has been waging a battle for much of the past year to organize reality “storytellers.”

Tuesday’s event becomes the latest salvo in an escalating war of words on the part of the guilds as they gear up for contract negotiations next year and in 2008 with the major broadcast networks.