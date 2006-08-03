WGAw Names New Director

The Writers Guild of America, west (WGAw) has removed David Young’s interim title, making him the new executive director.

The move, which brings to an end a nearly year-long search, is subject to approval by WGAw members at their annual meeting on September 18.

Young had been serving as interim executive director for ten months as the guild turned up the heat on such issues as compensation for writers in reality television and new media platforms.

On the search committee were WGAw President Verrone, Vice President David Weiss, Secretary-Treasurer Elias Davis, board members Craig Mazin and Phil Alden Robinson, past presidents John Wells and John Furia, Jr., Scott Alexander, and Robin Swicord.

Before joining the WGAw, Young was the assistant director of organization at the Laborers’ California Organizing Fund.