WGAW Appoints Frisch Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs

Looking to expand its legislative presence, the Writers Guild of America West has appointed Jody Frisch as director of public policy and government affairs.

“Jody’s appointment represents a higher-profile presence in Washington for the guild at a time when the attention of lawmakers is increasingly focused on Hollywood. Having worked closely with her this past year, she clearly possesses that rare mix of legislative and entertainment experience vital to representing the interests of writers in Washington,” said WGAW Executive Director David Young.

Dividing her time between D.C. and Hollywood, Frisch will serve as the WGAW’s primary lobbyist in the newly created role.

The guild’s policy agenda centers on the economic and creative rights of writers, including film piracy and copyright protection, orphaned works, media consolidation and independent content, product integration, runaway production and FCC regulatory issues.

Frisch joined the guild last summer as the WGAW’s press rep. Previously, she was public affairs VP for the National Foreign Trade Council, where she established and directed the ATRIP-USA*Engage Alliance, a coalition of U.S. companies to represent member interests on international trade and travel, unilateral sanctions and intellectual property issues.

Earlier, Frisch served as a consultant for Washington attorney Gregory B. Craig, as well as VP of Craig Anderson Prods., which produced On Golden Pond, The Piano Lesson, and Songs in Ordinary Time.

Advising on strategic planning and development, Frisch directed corporate communications and marketing/publicity campaigns for the company’s programming library.

Before venturing into television production, Frisch headed her own L.A.-based PR firm, Jody Frisch Public Relations, with clients including CBS, Alliance-Atlantis, Meredith Baxter Prods., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Cameron Mackintosh Prods.

She also served as director of public affairs and strategic communications for Madison & Sullivan Government Relations in D.C., whose clients included Federal Express and the L.A. County Transportation Commission. Frisch also was at Planned Parenthood Federation of America in Washington, where she was director of public policy communications, as well as a legislative analyst.