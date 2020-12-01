WGAL Audio Engineer Chuck Clark Has Died of Coronavirus

Chuck Clark, who spent 51 years at WGAL Lancaster, has died of coronavirus. The audio engineer was 70. He was admitted to the hospital Nov. 28, tested positive for COVID, and died Nov. 30.

Clark was working at the Hearst Television station until last week. He marked 50 years at the station in November 2019. “The technology has changed over the years, but Chuck and his great work ethic and attitude have not changed,” said anchor Jere Gish when the station marked Clark’s 50th anniversary.

Clark started at WGAL in 1969 and his roles involved running master control, directing news and overseeing the audio board. He was inducted into the WGAL Hall of Fame in 2019, marking the first time a current employee made the Hall. WGAL anchors called him a mentor and an unfailing positive presence around the station.

“All of @HearstTV is truly heartbroken at the passing of @wgal colleague Charles Clark,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president, on Twitter. “A great broadcaster, father, husband and a true gentleman who was inducted in the WGAL Hall of Fame last year.”