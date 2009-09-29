WGAE Signs First Digital Media Companies

The Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) has signed up its first digital media companies under its Writers Guild 2.0 drive to expand representation to online series.



The 11 companies have over a dozen Web series currently online, according to WGAE.



The new signatories include Dinosaur Diorama TV, Kapri Productions, New Jill Productions, Heroic Pictures, Tailslating, CJP Communications, and Hedge Fund Productions.



"We are pleased these companies recognize the value of a Writers Guild contract, and we look forward to working with them as the industry continues to evolve,” said Lowell Peterson, WGAE executive director, in a statement.