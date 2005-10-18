WGAE Names New Exec. Director

Ann Toback, associate counsel for the Writers Guild of America, East, has been named assistant executive director.

She will supervise collective bargaining and overseeing news contracts. She is already a familiar face to ABC and CBS negotiators, having participated in ongoing contract talks with those companies.

She joined WGAE in 1999 and has also negotiated contracts with NBC and Sesame Workshop.

WGAE, represents some 3,800 writers in TV, film and radio, is ramping up its organizing efforts to make sure that new technologies don't outstrip the contracts of its members.