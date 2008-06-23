WGAE Names Assistant Executive Director

Ruth Gallo, formerly associate director of the New York State Nurses Association, joined the Writers Guild of America East as assistant executive director. Lowell Peterson is executive director.

It will be a homecoming for Gallo, who was associate counsel of the WGAE from 1989-2003, when she exited for the nurses’ association. She is also a former labor attorney in the Labor Department's Office of Solicitor General.

The WGAE represents broadcast, cable, film and new-media writers.

Peterson, himself a labor lawyer, joined the WGAE in May, replacing longtime executive director Mona Mangan.

Peterson and Gallo come to the union at a time of relative stability. The minimum basic agreement with networks and studios, covering almost all film and entertainment writing, was ratified Feb. 26, and long-running contract negotiations with ABC and CBS over news writers were also wrapped up within the past few months.

The WGAE represents about 4,000 TV writers -- both entertainment and news -- radio news writers and writers for new media.