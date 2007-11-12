WGAE Launches Strike Blog

Ironically, writers who are striking in part because their TV work is appearing on line have gone on line to write now that they aren't on TV.

Striking TV writers on the East Coast Monday set up a blog to aggregate news and view on the strike.

The Writers Guild of America East, which along with the West Coast guild are in the second week of their strike against producers after their contract expired Oct. 31, has launched a blog (http://strikenotes.blogspot.com/) with news and views on the strike.





Submissions range from the writings of striking bloggers to interviews and stories about the strike from a variety of sources.