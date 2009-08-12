WGA West Clears Leno of Strike Violations
The WGA West has cleared Jay Leno of violating the guild's strike rules during the 100-day work stoppage in late 2007-early 2008.
The WGA West issued a message to members Tuesday evening detailing the decisions of the trial committees assembled to probe allegations brought by members of strike rule violations during the Nov. 5, 2007-Feb. 12, 2008 walkout. The guild took action against two members, only one of whom was named, and one non-member.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.