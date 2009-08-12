WGA West Clears Leno of Strike Violations

The WGA West has cleared Jay Leno of violating the guild's strike rules during the 100-day work stoppage in late 2007-early 2008.

The WGA West issued a message to members Tuesday evening detailing the decisions of the trial committees assembled to probe allegations brought by members of strike rule violations during the Nov. 5, 2007-Feb. 12, 2008 walkout. The guild took action against two members, only one of whom was named, and one non-member.

