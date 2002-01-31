WGA, WABC-TV talks continue

Although the 35 members of the Writers Guild of America working for WABC-TV

New York voted overwhelmingly Wednesday night to authorize a strike,

negotiations appeared likely to continue, both sides said, between the union and

the station beyond the last contract's expiration Thursday.

Guild spokesman Vito Turso said disagreements persist after numerous

negotiation sessions over the issue of the union's jurisdiction over certain

staffers and job duties.

The guild said WABC-TV is hoping to reclassify some producers and assignment

staff outside of its bargaining authority and to allow some jobs now performed

by union members to be performed by nonunion personnel.

Station management could not be reached for comment.