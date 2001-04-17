WGA talks set to resume

With two weeks to go before the end of its current contract and a possible strike, representatives for the Writers Guild of America are set to resume negotiations Tuesday with major TV and film producers, Reuters reports.

An intensive round of talks between the union and studio executives, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), ended without a deal on March 1, following six weeks of negotiations. AMPTP spokesman Barry Liden told Reuters on Monday the two sides are "extremely far apart on the financial issues." Both sides say they're roughly $100 million apart.