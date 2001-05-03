WGA talks to resume Thursday

Representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers wrapped another protracted contract session early Thursday morning without any deal and said they would renew negotiations later in the morning, Reuters reports.

Both sides worked through the day Wednesday, discussing residuals, creative control and other issues, although the WGA contract expired at 12:01 a.m.(PT). They are due to return to the bargaining table at 10 a.m.(PT) Thursday, WGA spokeswoman Cheryl Rhoden told reporters at the union's Hollywood headquarters, where the talks are taking place. Rhoden described the negotiations as "very intense."