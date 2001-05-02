WGA talks to resume after all-nighter

Representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke off talks early Wednesday morning after an all-night bargaining marathon, and were set to resume at noon, according to press reports.

Facing a disruptive strike, the two sides kept talking until three hours after the prior contract expired at 12:01 a.m. (PT). Minutes after midnight, WGA spokeswoman Cheryl Rhoden tersely told a news conference that "the talks are continuing, and we're working very hard to reach an agreement. That's it." Just before 3 a.m. PDT, she returned to tell journalists that talks were ending for the day - almost 17 hours after they began - and would restart at noon according to press reports.