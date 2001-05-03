WGA talks drag on

Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios continued to work late into the day Thursday in Los Angeles in an effort to reach a new three-year contract.

Sources close to the talks say they are getting closer but are still hung up on several residual issues. The WGA's current contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers expired on Wednesday and the negotiation window has been extended in an effort to avert a strike.

Top executives, including CBS TV CEO and President Les Moonves, have joined the negotiations within the last two days in an effort to close the deal. The delays are likely to push back the start of negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild and the AMPTP. Negotiations between SAG and the studios/producers were tentatively set to begin next week. - Joe Schlosser