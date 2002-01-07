WGA takes anti-merger stand

The trade union for TV writers is calling on the federal government to

reverse pro-consolidation media policies of the last decade.

The Writers Guild of America charges that media consolidation, along with the

increasing integration between TV networks and program producers, is sapping the

industry's creativity.

'Erosion of quality and creativity has closely paralleled the increasing

domination of the airwaves by a few behemoths,' WGA Strategic Planning Director

Charles Slocum told the FCC last week.

An FCC decision in 1993 allowing networks to produce and own their

entertainment programs combined with steadily decreasing limits on station

ownership have forced TV projects to pass through a 'narrowing funnel' that

overwhelmingly favors profits and ratings over creative risk-taking, Slocum

said.

The FCC has given 'a tiny group of like-minded people who share similar

financial goals absolute control over what Americans see on television,' he

said.



The WGA called on the FCC to maintain, revive and tighten a broad

array of ownership and programming control regulations including