WGA, studios close to three-year deal

Barring any last-minute snags in the talks, representatives of the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios are expected to sign off on a new three-year contract Friday that would head off a potentially disastrous strike, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Times cites sources close to both sides who say the writers and the studios have nearly concluded drafting contract language and putting finishing touches on a deal. At the end of a tense day when an announcement appeared imminent Thursday, exhausted negotiators instead recessed, leaving the Writers Guild of America's Los Angeles headquarters around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Smaller groups continued to work into the night negotiating specific items and working on the language of a contract agreement. The full negotiating committee plans to return to the bargaining table at 10 a.m. today.

Spokeswomen for the writers and studios announce that talks will resume this morning.

In addition, representatives of film and TV directors are expected today to review a revised package of so-called creative issues negotiated by studios and screenwriters.