WGA STRIKE UPDATE: WRITERS, PRODUCERS REACH TENTATIVE DEAL

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for a three-year contract that covers the contentious issue of digital content.

The tentative arrangement is now expected to be brought before the membership at meetings in both New York and Los Angeles Saturday and could go before a vote by the WGA boards as soon as Sunday.

In a letter to membership from WGA presidents Patric Verrone and Michael Winship, the guild leadership wrote, “We have a tentative deal. It is an agreement that protects a future in which the Internet becomes the primary means of both content creation and delivery.”

Terms of the deal were posted to the WGA Web site.

