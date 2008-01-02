WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Writers Ask Huckabee Not to Cross Picket Line

The Writers Guild of America said it appreciates presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's support but suggested that it would appreciate it more if his actions spoke as loud as his words.

According to the WGA, Huckabee told AP he "unequivocally, absolutely" supports the writers, adding, “I don’t think anybody supports the producers on this one. Maybe the producers support the producers, but I think everybody in the business and even the general public supports the writers.”

"The Writers Guild thanks the former governor for his strong statement of support for striking writers," the WGA said in a statement, "and hopes that he will not cross the picket lines at NBC."

Huckabee is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Wednesday night, which marks Leno's return to the show, but without the striking writers. By contrast, The Late Show with David Letterman is returning Wednesday night with writers in tow thanks to a side deal struck with the WGA by Letterman's Worldwide Pants production company.





After Huckabee appeared on the show, the WGA weighed in again: "“The Writers Guild is disappointed that Mike Huckabee crossed the WGA picket line today at NBC. We welcome the statements of support he has made for striking writers, but we ask him to respect our picket lines in the future.”



