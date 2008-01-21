WGA STRIKE UPDATE: WGA Starts Fund to Help Idled Crews

The Writers Guild of America started a fund to help non-WGA members affected by the writers' strike against the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The new Industry Support Fund will not dispense cash, but it will pay "one or more bills" for workers employed in the industry at least two of the past five years. Staffers of the Actors Fund will help to determine who should get the assistance.

Some TV-show cast members (John Stamos of ER, for one) have helped out crews idled by the strike.

WGA members already have an assistance process through the union.

The strike began Nov. 5, with talks between writers and producers breaking down Dec. 7.

