WGA STRIKE UPDATE: WGA Signs Interim Deal with Lionsgate

The Writers Guild of America signed an interim agreement with independent film and television studio Lionsgate.

The deal follows other recently announced interim deals the WGA cut with companies such as United Artists and David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants.

The agreement comes as the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are holding informal talks this week following the AMPTP reaching a deal with the Directors Guild of America.

Lionsgate produces critically acclaimed television series Weeds for Showtime and Mad Men for AMC, as well as the upcoming Fear Itself for NBC. Its film slate includes the upcoming Rambo film.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.