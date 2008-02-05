WGA STRIKE UPDATE: WGA Calls Saturday Membership Meetings on Both Coasts

The Writers Guild of America set membership meetings for this Saturday in Los Angeles and New York to brief members on the latest developments in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and perhaps give the industry an idea of how close the three-month-old writers' strike is to being settled.

In a letter to members, WGA Negotiation Committee chairman John Bowman said neither the negotiating committee nor the WGA boards will “take action on the contract until after the membership meetings.”

The New York meeting is at 2 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, while the Los Angeles meeting is set for the Shrine Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

“While we have made important progress since the companies re-engaged us in serious talks, negotiations continue,” Bowman wrote. “Regardless of what you hear or read, there are many significant points that have yet to be worked out.”

