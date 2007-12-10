WGA STRIKE UPDATE: TCA Cancels January Press Tour

The writers' strike forced the cancellation of the Television Critics Association’s January press tour.

The TCA brass had hoped to wait until the end of this week to make the call but instead sent word Monday.

The TCA had been exploring options for the tour, scheduled to be held at the Universal City Hilton, including a shortened version.

The cancellation of the midseason tour is a silver lining in the WGA strike for broadcast networks, which spend $250,000-$500,000 each to stage a one-day showcase.

“We’ve always questioned the value of the January press tour,” one network executive told B&C last month. “We understand why it is important to the TCA, but most of us would rather have it go away.”

