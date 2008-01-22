WGA STRIKE UPDATE: SAG: Don’t ‘Anoint’ DGA-AMPTP Deal

The Screen Actors Guild said Monday that there should not be a rush to "anoint" the deal between the Directors Guild of America and studios as the de facto solution for the rest of the industry.

Saying that such a coronation was premature, chief SAG negotiator Doug Allen added that "potential problems" remained with the deal and that the guild would have to get more details and answers before passing judgment.

The Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since failing to come to contract terms with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers, also cautioned its members to be patient and continue to focus on their goals, "no matter what you think of the DGA agreement.”

SAG, which is preparing its own contract negotiations with the studios, said it was buoyed by the fact that the Writers Guild and producers were scheduled to meet this week. "We hope that the employers’ return to the bargaining table signals their willingness to engage in meaningful negotiation until a fair deal is reached for writers," Allen said.

Allen added that if the WGA strike against the studios continues through the Academy Awards show Feb. 24, "SAG members will continue to honor WGA picket lines."

