WGA STRIKE UPDATE: RKO Pictures Reaches Deal with WGA East

RKO Pictures, the parent of which produced such iconic pictures as King Kong and Citizen Kane, signed a side deal with the Writers Guild of America East.

Writers have been on strike against the major studios since November, but the guild signed a number of side deals that paved the way for putting writers back to work at Lionsgate, Marvel Studios, The Weinstein Co., United Artists, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Spyglass Entertainment, MRC, Jackson Bites, Mandate Films and Worldwide Pants.

The major bone of contention between the writers and studios has been how and how much to compensate writers for new-media play. The two sides have not been talking formally since December, but new, informal talks opened up this week in the wake of a deal between producers and the Directors Guild of America.

