WGA STRIKE UPDATE: NBC to Air USA’s Monk, Psych

NBC’s strike-schedule planning continued Tuesday with the announcement that it will air USA Network shows Monk and Psych Sunday nights beginning March 2.

The shows currently air Fridays on NBC’s corporate cable cousin, with new episodes returning to USA Friday, Jan. 11.

The USA shows will then debut on NBC March 2, with Monk at 8 p.m.followed by Psych at 9 p.m.

NBC will pick and choose episodes from each series. The network is content to run them out of pattern as opposed to starting at the beginning of the season because of the stand-alone nature of individual episodes of both series. This marks the second time Monk has gotten a network run, as repeats previously aired on ABC.

Both shows are from NBC Universal’s Universal Media Studios.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.