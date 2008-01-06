WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Leno, Kimmel Book Each Other

The late-night hosts at NBC and ABC are apparently having enough booking challenges during the strike that they are turning to each other: Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel will appear on each other’s shows -- The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel Live -- Thursday.

Since returning to the air last week, the NBC and ABC shows have dealt with a booking disadvantage because the CBS shows -- The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson -- returned with a side deal with the Writers Guild of America.

When Worldwide Pants cut its deal for the CBS shows, it also meant that Screen Actors Guild members could appear without crossing a picket line.

SAG last week reiterated its support for its actors to appear on the CBS shows while encouraging them to skip those on NBC and ABC hosted by Leno, Conan O’Brien and Kimmel.

