WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Huckabee Appearing on CBS’ Late Late Show, Too

While in Los Angeles for his Wednesday-night interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee also taped an interview with Craig Ferguson that will be aired on CBS’ The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson Thursday night.

Huckabee, whose trip to Los Angeles was criticized by opponent and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, came to California just one day prior to Thursday night’s Iowa caucus. He was Jay Leno’s first guest on the night all of the late-night hosts returned to the air in the wake of the writers’ strike.

On Ferguson’s Late Late Show, Huckabee joked that one of his first acts as president will be to make sure the Scottish-born Ferguson is a U.S. citizen.

While fast nationals are still pending, the metered-market ratings indicated that the curiosity factor of working without writers gave Leno (5.3) a solid win over CBS’ The Late Show with David Letterman(4.3) Wednesday night.

