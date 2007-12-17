WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Guild Turns Down Waivers for Oscars, Golden Globes

Continuing to play hardball, the Writers Guild of America turned down waiver requests for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

The Guild told the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences it wouldn’t grant a waiver to use clips of movies and past Academy Awards shows at next year’s show.

It also told Dick Clark Productions and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that it couldn’t use writers on the upcoming show in January.

In a letter, WGA West president Patric Verrone said, “We must do everything we can to bring our negotiations to a swift and fair conclusion for the benefit of writers and all those who are being harmed by the companies’ failure to engage in serious negotiations.”

