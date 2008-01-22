WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Fox, The CW Trim Development Slates

Fox and The CW are scaling back on their batches of pilot scripts as the networks continue to institute budgetary cutbacks in the wake of the writers' strike.

"In the current environment, we've been forced to take a hard look at our needs for the upcoming season,” Fox said in a statement. "And as a result, we're going to target a more focused range of projects."

"Due to the ongoing work stoppage, The CW will be taking a more targeted approach to what is certain to be a truncated pilot season," The CW said in a statement. "As a result, we are releasing some scripts that had been in development in order to dedicate our creative energy and resources to those projects we choose to pursue."

While network executives have long talked about wanting to reinvent the annual development cycle, the strike has given the networks the impetus to begin scaling back, with Fox and The CW joining CBS in letting development projects go. It has been expected that all of the networks would eventually scale back their development for next season.

In addition to probably making fewer pilots, the media conglomerates’ studios also dropped dozens of holding deals with writers and producers, most of whom are not currently involved in projects on the air or in active development.

