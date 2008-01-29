WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Family Guy Plays Carnegie Hall

How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Buying a ticket in support of striking Writers Guild of America East members is one way.

Family Guy's Alex Bostein and Seth McFarlane are teaming up with stars Patti Lupone and Janeane Garofalo for an evening of music and comedy at the venerable New York venue.

Proceeds will benefit striking writers, although those writers and Screen Actors Guild members will get a 25% discount on tickets. Members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are also welcome, a WGAE spokeswoman said. WGAE (and West) are striking against the AMPTP, primarily over residuals for new-media distribution.

The fund-raiser will be Thursday at 8 p.m.

Informal talks continue between the AMPTP and the writers, but no formal talks have been scheduled. The strike began in November and talks broke off in December.

