WGA STRIKE UPDATE: AMPTP Proposes 'New Economic Partnership' with Writers on New Media

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke the media blackout Thursday night, saying that it offered a new proposal on the issue of digital content and that the sides will return to the bargaining table Dec. 4 after the

Writers Guild of America

asked for some time to review the proposal.

The organization released a statement saying that it unveiled “a New Economic Partnership to the WGA, which includes groundbreaking moves in several areas of new media, including streaming, content made for new media and programming delivered over digital broadcast channels. The entire value of the New Economic Partnership will deliver more than $130 million in additional compensation above and beyond the more than $1.3 billion writers already receive each year.”

In response to the break until Dec. 4, the AMPTP said that while it “strongly preferred to continue discussions, we respect and understand the WGA's desire to review the proposals. We look forward resuming talks on Tuesday, Dec. 4. We continue to believe that there is common ground to be found between the two sides and that our proposal for a New Economic Partnership offers the best chance to find it."

The WGA had yet to release a statement at press time, but it was expected to do so Thursday evening.

