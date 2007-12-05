WGA STRIKE COVERAGE: Sides Continue Bargaining But Still Far Apart

Talks are set to continue Thursday between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the sides seem to be moving no closer to a deal with any brevity, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the talks.

Those looking for some silver lining, however, can at least take solace in the fact that the sides have met for two consecutive days and followed each meeting with relatively cordial statements.

“For the past two days, we have had substantive discussions of the issues important to writers -- the first time this has occurred in this negotiation,” the WGA said in a statement Wednesday.

The WGA added that the sides “discussed issues of jurisdiction for original content for the Internet, reality TV, animation and basic cable. The talks also were focused on contract enforcement.”

The AMPTP issued a simple statement reiterating its claim that the “New Economic Partnership” would create $130 million in ancillary compensation for the writers -- a figure the WGA publicly disputed.

The WGA also claimed that it is “still waiting for the AMPTP to respond to all of our proposals including Internet streaming of theatrical and television product and digital downloads."

For full coverage of the strike, click here.