WGA STRIKE COVERAGE: Nightline Tops Leno, Letterman Again

ABC's Nightline again outrated NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and CBS' Late Show with David Letterman in total viewers and news' target demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds.

This marks the second week in a row that the ABC News program prevailed over the Nos. 1- and 2-ranked late-night shows, which have been in reruns since the beginning of the writers' strike.

The last time Nightline prevailed over its sketch-comedy competition for two weeks in a row was in May 1995.

Nightline pulled in 3.91 million viewers (1.97 of them in the demo) compared with Leno's 3.41 million and Letterman's 3.1 million, according to Nielsen Media Research.

