WGA STRIKE COVERAGE: NBC to Ring In New Year with Reality

With the

Writers Guild of America strike

ongoing,

NBC

will insert four reality series into its lineup the first week of January.

The network will bring back The Biggest Loserfor a fifth cycle -- featuring couples instead of individuals -- beginning New Years Day at 8 p.m.

As previously announced, the celebrity version of The Apprentice will debut Jan. 3, while NBC is bringing back game show 1 vs. 100 for a second season beginning Friday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

The network’s remake of American Gladiators will debut with a two-hour special Sunday, Jan. 6, then settle into its regular time slot Mondays at 8 p.m.