WGA STRIKE COVERAGE: NBC to Ring In New Year with Reality
By Ben Grossman
With the
Writers Guild of America strike
ongoing,
NBC
will insert four reality series into its lineup the first week of January.
The network will bring back The Biggest Loserfor a fifth cycle -- featuring couples instead of individuals -- beginning New Years Day at 8 p.m.
As previously announced, the celebrity version of The Apprentice will debut Jan. 3, while NBC is bringing back game show 1 vs. 100 for a second season beginning Friday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.
The network’s remake of American Gladiators will debut with a two-hour special Sunday, Jan. 6, then settle into its regular time slot Mondays at 8 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.