WGA STRIKE COVERAGE: CBS, NBC Unveil Midseason Plans

Big Brother and Law & Order: Criminal Intent are both returning to broadcast television this winter as the networks continue to lay out their evolving first-quarter plans in the shadow of the ongoing

Writers Guild of America strike

.

CBS unveiled a new schedule highlighted by a winter edition of traditional summer hit Big Brother. The reality favorite is slated to return Feb. 12 and then air Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m.

The network will also debut rookie comedy The Captain Monday, Jan. 28, at 9:30 p.m., and the 16th cycle of Survivor will debut Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. marks the return of Jericho, the little-watched sophomore serial that was supposedly saved by an outpouring of fan support (and nuts).

Jericho had a solid start in the fall of 2006, but a midseason hiatus blew up the post-nuclear-war drama’s ratings momentum. CBS picked up a limited seven-episode second season in a move that was part publicity stunt but now gives the network some fresh fare during the strike.

Other shows returning to CBS' air include Drew Carey-hosted game show Power of 10 and The New Adventures of Old Christine. The network said it also completed production on a run of game show Do You Trust Me but has not given it a time slot as of now.

NBC is replacing the rookie pairing of Bionic Woman and LifeWednesdays from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. with L&O followed by its CI offshoot.

The original L&O was initially set to return on Sunday nights, while CI has been airing on NBC cable cousin USA Network this season.

NBC will begin with a two-hour L&O Jan. 2 before kicking off the Dick Wolf double-headers Jan. 9.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.