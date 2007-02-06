WGA Sets Formal Negotiating Committee

As the threat of a work stoppage continues to hang in the Hollywood ether, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) factions from both coasts announced their formal negotiating committee that will lead discussions with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the networks.

Chairing the committee is writer John Bowman, who currently sits on the WGA, West (WGAW) board of directors. A member of the guilds’ 2004 negotiating committee, his executive producer credits include Murphy Brown and Martin and his writing experience includes Saturday Night Live.

Joining Bowman on the 14-member committee are Neal Baer, Marc Cherry, Bill Condon, Carlton Cuse, Stephen Gaghan, David A. Goodman, Carl Gottlieb, Susannah Grant, Carol Mendelsohn, Marc Norman, Shawn Ryan, Robin Schiff, Ed Solomon, Terry George, Brian Koppelman and Rafe Yglesias.

In addition, WGAW President Patric M. Verrone, WGA, East (WGAE) President Chris Albers, WGAW VP David N. Weiss, WGAE Vice President Tom Fontana, WGAW Secretary-Treasurer Elias Davis, and WGAE Secretary-Treasurer Gail Lee will serve as "ex-officio" members.

The current minimum basic agreement between the sides expires Oct. 31, 2007.