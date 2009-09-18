WGA Re-elects Michael Winship As President
Members of the Writers Guild of America have
re-elected Michael Winship to a second term as president of the Writers Guild of
America, which will keep him in the post until September 2011.
Winship, who ran unopposed, is senior writer for
Bill Moyers Journal. TV and screen writer Bob Schneider was also re-elected
to a second term as Vice President.
Gail Lee, a writer/producer at CBS News, was
relected to a seventh term as secretary treasurer.
