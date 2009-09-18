WGA Re-elects Michael Winship As President

Members of the Writers Guild of America have

re-elected Michael Winship to a second term as president of the Writers Guild of

America, which will keep him in the post until September 2011.

Winship, who ran unopposed, is senior writer for

Bill Moyers Journal. TV and screen writer Bob Schneider was also re-elected

to a second term as Vice President.

Gail Lee, a writer/producer at CBS News, was

relected to a seventh term as secretary treasurer.