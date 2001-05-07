WGA prepares for vote

Now the Writers Guild of America has to come to an agreement from within. With a tentative agreement reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year deal, the WGA's 11,000-plus members now have to approve of the deal. Tuesday afternoon, board members from the WGA's East and West Coast headquarters will meet in Los Angeles to put final touches on ballot that will be sent to all members. WGA execs say vote will be done through mail and will be finished by June 4. - Joe Schlosser