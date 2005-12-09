WGA Gets Big, Big Victory

The Writers Guild of America, East, and Big Big Productions have come to an agreement on a new, two-year contract.

That means the company has been taken off the strike list and the picket line goes away.

Producer Tom Fontana (Oz, Homicide); actors Rob Morrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick; and comedian Lewis Black were just some of the stars who had supported the guild.

Big, Big Productions is producing the upcoming PBS/Sony-funded educational kids show, It's a Big, Big World. WGA members have been on the picket lines outside its Wainscott Studios in Long Island since Aug. 8, saying the company wants to cut writers' salaries below WGA minimums and "virtually" eliminate residuals for six years.

"This organizing victory has reminded television employers across the industry that the WGAE is committed to fighting for fair pay including residuals, health insurance and retirement benefits for all writers," the guild said in a statement.

"Big Big Productions has been actively seeking a deal with the WGA for some time," said show creator and producer Mitchell Kriegman,"and we're happy we could reach agreement on mutually beneficial terms. We are looking forward to a very successful run on PBS KIDS."