WGA Coming To Washington To Lobby Congress Next Week

The Writers Guild of America will be in town May 8 to lobby Congress on some of their key issues, including funding for public broadcasting (WGAE President Michael Winship is a senior writer for Bill Moyers Journal, for example), media consolidation and open Internet.

Following up on the January 2008 visit, where Colbert and Daily Show writers staged a mock debate over contract issues during the strike between WGA and AMPTP, the writers will host "Writers Speak! A Potentially Regrettable Evening With Comedy Writers," at the Newseum in Washington.

Winship will moderate a panel discussion about the increasing role of comedy shows as news outlets.

The panel will feature J.R. Havlan and Tim Carvell (The Daily Show With Jon Stewart), Bill Scheft and Tom Ruprecht (Late Show With David Letterman), Anthony Jeselnick (Late Night With Jimmy Fallon), Matt Goldich (Best Week Ever), Opus Moreschi (The Colbert Report), and Allison Abner (West Wing).

a WGAE spokesperson said they have invited legislators, staffers and FCC representatives to the Newseum panel and have lots of takers, though no names to share as yet.