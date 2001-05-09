WGA boards OK deal

The Writers Guild of America's board of directors voted unanimously in favor of last week's tentative agreement with Hollywood producers and now there is only one final hurdle to cross.

The guild's 11,000 members have to ratify the agreement through a mail-in vote that has a return deadline of June 4. The WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers reached the tentative agreement last Friday in Los Angeles, a new three-year pact that brought TV and film writers a number of financial gains.

The Screen Actors Guild and AMPTP will start official negotiations on their new contract on May 15 in Los Angeles. SAG has until June 30 before their current deal expires. - Joe Schlosser