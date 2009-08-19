WGA Awards Set For Feb. 20

The Writers Guild of America has set its 2010 awards ceremonies for Feb. 20.

The WGA West announced Wednesday that the event will be held at the Century Plaza while the WGA East said the location of its ceremonies will be disclosed at a later date.

The WGA also revealed the timeline for the awards, starting with the Oct. 16 deadline for submission of TV scripts and an Oct. 23 deadline for online submission of small-screen scripts. The deadline for online submission of feature scripts is Nov. 27.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com