WGA Announces Baldwin, Broderick as Presenters

The Writers Guild of America has unveiled the lineup of presenters for its awards show on February 11 in New York.



They are Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos), Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), John Leguizamo (ER), Kristin Chenoweth (West Wing), Charles Osgood, Andy Rooney, Katie Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Christopher Meloni, Rita Moreno, Robert Klein, Harvey Fierstein, and Mo Rocca.



Also handing out some special awards are Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and Satruday Night Live writer Jim Downey. There will be simultaneous ceremony in Los Angeles at the Hyatt regency with awards being picked up in both places.

