WGA, AMPTP to resume talks

They're heading back to the table. After more than one month of silence, the Writer's Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have decided to renew their negotiations on a new contract.

The two sides, which hastily broke off talks March 1, will reconvene April 17 at the WGA's Los Angeles headquarters.

The WGA's current three-year contract with the AMPTP is up May 1, and Hollywood is bracing for a potential walkout by TV's and film's top writers.

The Screen Actors Guild has until June 30 to renew its current three-year pact with the film and TV producers.