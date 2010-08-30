WGA Adds First Web-Only Station News Writers

In a first for the Writers Guild of America East, the union has

added Web-only content writers/producers to its roster of represented

employees.

According to the union, the stations' four web-only news staffers

at CBS' WBBM-TV Chicago voted Aug. 27 to join the guild.

WGAE has been actively reaching out to Web writers. "That is

where we think a lot of news writers are transitioning," said spokeswoman

Sherry Goldman. "As [stations] are moving more and more content online,

those are targets we are definitely going after," she said.

Web-only writers currently aren't covered by guild contracts so

WGAE has to organize essentially shop-by-shop.

WGAE represents approximately 4,000 broadcast, cable, film and

digital media writers.