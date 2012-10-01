WFXG Augusta GM Barth Retiring
Barry Barth, vice president and general manager of Raycom's
WFXG Augusta (Ga.) since 2003, is retiring at the end of the year, when he
wraps up more than a half century in television. No replacement has been named.
Barth's career began as a switchboard operator/runner at
WNDU South Bend when he was a teenager.
"I've had the privilege of working with a great team
here at WFXG and for Raycom while here in Augusta for the past nine
years," he says. "I have also had the good fortune of working with
talented colleagues and friends all over the country while working for a number
of great broadcasting companies."
Earlier career stints also include The Donahue Show and general manager jobs at KREM Spokane and KGPE
Fresno.
"Barry has worked tirelessly on behalf of Raycom and
for the people of the greater Augusta area," said Leon Long, senior vice
president/television, Raycom Media. "We wish him well as he begins the
next chapter in his life."
One of Barth's sons, Kevin, is the director of sales at WCBS
New York.
Barth plans to travel with his wife Barbara upon his
retirement.
