WFXG Augusta GM Barth Retiring

Barry Barth, vice president and general manager of Raycom's

WFXG Augusta (Ga.) since 2003, is retiring at the end of the year, when he

wraps up more than a half century in television. No replacement has been named.







Barth's career began as a switchboard operator/runner at

WNDU South Bend when he was a teenager.





"I've had the privilege of working with a great team

here at WFXG and for Raycom while here in Augusta for the past nine

years," he says. "I have also had the good fortune of working with

talented colleagues and friends all over the country while working for a number

of great broadcasting companies."





Earlier career stints also include The Donahue Show and general manager jobs at KREM Spokane and KGPE

Fresno.





"Barry has worked tirelessly on behalf of Raycom and

for the people of the greater Augusta area," said Leon Long, senior vice

president/television, Raycom Media. "We wish him well as he begins the

next chapter in his life."





One of Barth's sons, Kevin, is the director of sales at WCBS

New York.





Barth plans to travel with his wife Barbara upon his

retirement.