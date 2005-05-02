WFUT Beats WWOR For First Time

Thanks to some hometown rooting interest, WFUT-TV New York, the Telefutura station in the market, shattered its program ratings record and beat an English-language VHF in the market (Fox-owned UPN affiliate WWOR) sign-on to sign-off for the first time in its history.

The rooting interest was the Bronx's Anais Martinez, who wound up winning a talent search, the Telefutura network's American Idol-like Objetivo Fama Sunday night. The show's 279,528 viewers broke the station's prevoius record by 65%, a record that had been held for only a week by the prevoius episode of the show.

The station recorded a Nielsen Station Index household sign-on to sign-off rating/share of 1.2/3, soundly beating the 0.8/2 scored by Fox's WWOR.