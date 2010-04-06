WFTV Adds ‘Severe' Weather, Hispanic Programming on Subchannels

Cox's WFTV Orlando

has launched the 24/7 digital channel Severe Weather Center 9 Now and the Spanish-language

channel GenTV on separate digital channels.

The local weather

channel can

be seen over the air on channel 9.2 and on Brighthouse channel 1091, offering

Early Warning Doppler 9 HD and updated forecasts from Eyewitness News

meteorologists every 10 minutes. There will also be county-by-county updates,

Storm Alert 9 tracking and Futuretrack reports forecasting the next day's

weather.

"Nowhere

else in the country is there severe weather like we experience in Central Florida and nobody covers local weather better

than our team," said WFTV VP/General Manager Shawn Bartelt. "We are thrilled to

be able to give local viewers important weather information when they need

it...now."

WFTV

also announced it is partnering with WAWA to air GenTV's Spanish-language

programming on its 9.3 subchannel. GenTV is described by WFTV as "one of the leading independent

Spanish-language broadcasters in Florida."

"As Central Florida's news leader, we realize that many of

our viewers prefer to have a choice to get their local news and weather in

English or Spanish," commented Bartelt. "We are excited to offer this new

programming to the growing Caribbean-based Hispanic population in Central Florida."

WFTV

is an ABC affiliate and a ratings power in DMA No. 19.