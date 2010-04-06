WFTV Adds ‘Severe' Weather, Hispanic Programming on Subchannels
Cox's WFTV Orlando
has launched the 24/7 digital channel Severe Weather Center 9 Now and the Spanish-language
channel GenTV on separate digital channels.
The local weather
channel can
be seen over the air on channel 9.2 and on Brighthouse channel 1091, offering
Early Warning Doppler 9 HD and updated forecasts from Eyewitness News
meteorologists every 10 minutes. There will also be county-by-county updates,
Storm Alert 9 tracking and Futuretrack reports forecasting the next day's
weather.
"Nowhere
else in the country is there severe weather like we experience in Central Florida and nobody covers local weather better
than our team," said WFTV VP/General Manager Shawn Bartelt. "We are thrilled to
be able to give local viewers important weather information when they need
it...now."
WFTV
also announced it is partnering with WAWA to air GenTV's Spanish-language
programming on its 9.3 subchannel. GenTV is described by WFTV as "one of the leading independent
Spanish-language broadcasters in Florida."
"As Central Florida's news leader, we realize that many of
our viewers prefer to have a choice to get their local news and weather in
English or Spanish," commented Bartelt. "We are excited to offer this new
programming to the growing Caribbean-based Hispanic population in Central Florida."
WFTV
is an ABC affiliate and a ratings power in DMA No. 19.
