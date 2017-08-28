WFTC Minneapolis Is Now Fox 9+

WFTC, the Fox-owned My Network affiliate in Minneapolis, is getting a new identity — as well as a 7 p.m. newscast — that more closely aligns it to KMSP, the market’s Fox O&O.



From Monday on, the station, which airs on channel 29, is going to be called Fox 9+, a reference to KMSP’s brand, Fox 9, according to the station group.



In addition to the 7 p.m. newscast, scheduled to debut Sept. 18, WFTC will repeat the primary station’s 10 p.m. weeknight newscast at 11 p.m.



The station also will air Minnesota United soccer games and the new shows Page Six TV and Top 30 in addition to syndicated programming.