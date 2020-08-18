WFSB Hartford Kicks Off Masks-for-Kids Back to School Event

WFSB Hartford is launching Masks 4 School, a community initiative designed to make sure children have masks to wear to school amid the pandemic. Hosting four events in the market, the Meredith station is giving two youth-sized masks per child on a first come, first served basis.

(Image credit: WFSB)

Since May, WFSB has given away more than 1.2 million cloth face masks throughout the community. “We know this Back to School year is like no other,” said WFSBV vice president/general manager Dana Neves. “We wanted to do what we can to help parents and grandparents prepare for the ‘new normal’.”

On Aug. 19, the CBS affiliate will be at the Police Activity League in Waterbury, Conn. Aug. 20, the station is at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. Aug. 26, WFSB will be at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, and Aug. 27, the site is Torrington High School.

Masks 4 School is a collaboration with Bob and Amy Stefanowski and The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.